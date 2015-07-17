BERLIN, July 17 Volkswagen group sales fell for a third month in June as Europe's largest automaker grapples with declining momentum in China and other emerging markets.

Deliveries at the 12-brand group, including luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porsche, dropped 4.3 percent year-on-year to 840,400 cars, leading year-to-date sales to ease 0.5 percent, VW said on Friday.

Sales at its core VW brand fell for an eighth time in nine months in June, dropping 8.6 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michael Nienaber)