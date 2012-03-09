BERLIN, March 9 Volkswagen, Europe's largest car maker, saw a 15 percent rise in global sales in February, it reported on Friday, as strong demand for vehicles in China and the United States offset declining deliveries in western Europe.

Sales by the VW group, which includes the Audi luxury brand, Czech division Skoda and Spanish unit Seat, increased to 642,300 vehicles last month, to take its total sales in the first two months of the year to 1.29 million vehicles, a rise of 7.7 percent. That's faster than the world market's growth which was running at 6 percent in January and February.

"We will remain vigilant over the coming months in spite of this clear upward trend and are keeping a very close eye on the markets, especially in western Europe," VW's sales chief Christian Klingler said.

VW, which is striving to become the world's biggest and most profitable auto manufacturer by 2018, sold a record 8.2 million vehicles last year, 14 percent more than in 2010. Full-year net profit more than doubled to 15.8 billion euros ($20.97 billion), reflecting gains from the valuation of VW's options in German sports-car maker Porsche.

VW's Chinese sales increased 13 percent in the first two months to 397,400 vehicles while U.S. deliveries surged 37 percent to 76,000. Conversely, sales in western Europe excluding VW's German home-market fell 7 percent to 281,200. ($1=0.7534 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)