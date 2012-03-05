GENEVA, March 5 Volkswagen
Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said strong vehicle deliveries
at the start of the year mean Europe's largest auto maker is on
track to reach its goal of becoming the global number one.
"Vehicle deliveries during the first two months show
convincingly that VW has what it takes," Winterkorn said
referring to the German auto maker's goal.
Winterkorn was speaking at an event in Geneva on the eve of
the auto show.
In January, Volkswagen Group recorded vehicle deliveries of
652,500. Sales momentum had continued in February, Winterkorn
said, without giving a specific number.
VW, already Europe's largest car maker, aims to sell more
than 10 million vehicles by 2018 and achieve a pre-tax profit
margin north of 8 percent, which would equate to a return on
investment in their core Automotive Division of over 16 percent.
(Reporting By Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer in Paris; writing
by Edward Taylor)