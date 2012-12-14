FRANKFURT Dec 14 Germany's Volkswagen said on Friday that sales of the multi-brand automotive group rose 11.7 percent in November to 794,500 vehicles, with gains in North America and Asia outweighing declines in western Europe.

Eleven-month auto sales increased 10.4 percent to 8.29 million autos, Europe's largest car maker said in a statement.

Still, VW said it's "preparing for a very challenging year" in 2013, citing the "continuing difficult situation" in some European markets. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)