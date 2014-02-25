STOCKHOLM Feb 25 Scania's independent board committee said on Tuesday it had begun evaluating Volkswagen's bid for the remaining shares in the truck maker and advised shareholders to to not take a final decision until all relevant information was available.

"The Committee will make a thorough analysis and thereafter announce its opinion on the offer," it said in a statement.

It also said Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley had been selected as its financial advisors. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)