BERLIN, April 11 Germany's Volkswagen said on Friday that its offer of 200 Swedish crowns ($30.62) per share to shareholders at truckmaker Scania was final.

"VW declares that it will not increase the consideration in the offer," the carmaker said in a statement. "The offered consideration of SEK 200 per share is final."

VW, bidding to take full control of Scania, reiterated its confidence that the offer would result in the German group's "clear" ownership of the Swedish company.

Wolfsburg-based VW plans to buy out minority shareholders of Scania for 6.7 billion euros as it aims to jump-start a stalled eight-year effort to forge Europe's biggest truckmaker.

The acceptance period of the VW offer will expire on April 25. ($1 = 6.5326 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)