FRANKFURT May 21 Volkswagen on Wednesday said it now controls 98.19 percent of the shares and 99.02 percent of the voting rights in truck maker Scania .

Earlier this month, Volkswagen said its 6.7 billion euro ($9.2 billion) offer for Scania had been accepted by minority shareholders, a crucial step for the German automaker's ambitions to forge a trucks alliance. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)