UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, Sept 8 Volkswagen's Spanish division Seat will spend 3.3 billion euros ($3.69 billion) between 2015 and 2019 on equipment, plants and research and development, the German automotive group said on Tuesday.
The brand will launch four new models over the next two years, VW said in a statement, after a visit by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to Seat's factory in Martorell. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.