BERLIN, Sept 8 Volkswagen's Spanish division Seat will spend 3.3 billion euros ($3.69 billion) between 2015 and 2019 on equipment, plants and research and development, the German automotive group said on Tuesday.

The brand will launch four new models over the next two years, VW said in a statement, after a visit by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to Seat's factory in Martorell. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)