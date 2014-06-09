UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, June 9 Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, posted a 15.2 percent rise in global sales in May, selling 91,200 units, a record for that month, it said on Monday.
The company, the Czech Republic's top exporter, said sales had risen a ninth straight month, boosted by western and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources