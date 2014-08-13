PRAGUE Aug 13 Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, posted a 19 percent rise in global sales in July, selling 82,800 units, the most ever for that month, it said on Wednesday.

The company, the Czech Republic's top exporter, said its sales in western Europe rose 26 percent in the month while Chinese deliveries were up 17 percent. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)