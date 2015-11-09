UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE Nov 9 Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, reported on Monday a 2.7 percent year-on-year drop in October deliveries, hit by declining sales in Russia and eastern Europe.
Skoda said the October result was still the second best for that month in its history after last year's record.
"Our new models have been very well received by customers. This is evidenced by the stable development of incoming orders," Skoda board member Werner Eichhorn said in a statement. "However, we continue to see tense markets in Russia and eastern Europe." (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources