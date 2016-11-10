PRAGUE Nov 10 Global deliveries of Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen, grew by 10.6 percent to 97,900 vehicles in October, boosted by growing sales in China and Europe, the company said on Thursday.

In the January-October period, Skoda said sales had grown by 6.7 percent to 938,800 units.

The company, the biggest Czech exporter, sold 1.06 million cars in 2015, the second year in a row it topped the 1 million mark. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)