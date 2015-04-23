PRAGUE, April 23 Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto has reached an agreement with trade unions on a 3.5 percent wage hike, the carmaker's main union group said on its website.

Unions at the biggest Czech carmaker threatened last week to launch three- to five-day strikes as they sought a higher pay rise than the 3 percent hike offered by the company.

Skoda Auto is the country's top exporter and employs about 24,600 people including temporary staff and provides work for tens of thousands more at supplier companies. It made a record operating profit of 817 million euros last year.

