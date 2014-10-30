PRAGUE Oct 30 Global sales at Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto rose by 13 percent to 774,100 cars in the first nine months of the year, it said on Thursday.

The company said operating profit jumped 75.5 percent to 651 million euros ($818.83 million) in the period, while revenue grew by 19.3 percent to 8.8 billion euros.

(1 US dollar = 0.7950 euro) (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Susan Thomas)