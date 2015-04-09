BRATISLAVA, April 9 German car maker Volkswagen said on Thursday it would invest 500 million euros to expand its Slovak production plant.

The new car-body production line will be launched in 2017 at the firm's Bratislava plant and will create hundreds of new jobs, company spokesman Vladimir Machalik said.

The carmaker is the central European economy's major exporter. Nearly all of the Slovak factory's production is sent abroad, with a third headed to the German market. (Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)