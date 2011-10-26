BRATISLAVA Oct 26 German carmaker Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Slovak plant is sticking to its 2012 production plan of 400,000 vehicles despite an expected slowdown in Europe's economies, said Andreas Tostmann, head of Volkswagen Slovakia.

Next year's production plan, detailed in August, will push the plant to its anticipated full annual capacity.

"The plan is unchanged, a bit more than 400,000 cars. The product portfolio is brilliant," Tostmann told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are in a very good situation with the product range, giving us the possibility to react if demand in one market is slower," he added.

The company's production almost doubled in the first six months of this year, driven by foreign demand for sport utility vehicles (SUV).

The car industry is one of the main pillars of the central European country, which makes it also very sensitive to any production shutdowns.

French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen's Slovak plant said on Oct. 19 that from the end of the month it would periodically suspend production for several days at a time due to weaker orders. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)