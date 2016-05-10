UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRATISLAVA May 10 Volkswagen Slovakia expects 2016 production to remian at the 2015 level, CEO Rafl Sacht said on Tuesday of the plant that made 397,458 cars last year.
Volkswagen is a major exporter from Slovakia, with nearly all of the Slovak factory's production sent abroad.
(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources