BRATISLAVA, July 2 The Slovak unit of German
automaker Volkswagen kept a bullish outlook for this
and the coming year, expecting production close to full capacity
of 400,000 cars, mainly thanks to strong demand for its sport
utility vehicles (SUV).
Volkswagen, which had said it would invest about 1.5 billion
euros ($1.90 billion) in the euro zone's second poorest country
in the coming five years, added new small-size model 'Up!' to
its Slovak portfolio last year, which helped to boost output.
"We will have this year's production at levels that we have
already outlined and forecasts for 2013 suggest similar levels,"
Volkswagen Slovakia Chief Executive Albrecht Reimold told
reporters after a groundbreaking ceremony of a new bodyshop.
Volkswagen Slovakia, one of the central European country's
key exporters, manufactured 210,441 vehicles last year, up from
144,510 in 2010 rallying on strong demand for its SUV models in
Germany and emerging markets.
The plant near the capital Bratislava produces SUV models
including the new generation of Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, and
parts of the Porsche Cayenne.
($1 = 0.7880 euros)
