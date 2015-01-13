PRAGUE Jan 13 German carmaker Volkswagen plans to invest up to 500 million euros in Slovakia to modernise and expand its production plant in the central European country, Slovak newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper, without citing sources, said work should start in April and last until the end of 2016.

A spokesman for the plant was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)