Jan 24 German car maker Volkswagen AG
has powered up a giant 9.5 megawatt solar system
that will provide about 12.5 percent of the electricity used at
its Chattanooga, Tennessee, manufacturing plant.
The solar park is designed to produce 13.1 gigawatt hours of
electricity per year, equivalent to the energy consumed annually
by about 1,200 homes in the area, Volkswagen said on Wednesday.
The solar park occupies 33 acres, or half of the 66-acre
land parcel adjacent to the VW plant. It contains 33,600 solar
modules from Chinese solar power manufacturer JA Solar Holdings
Co Ltd, VW said.
VW said the solar park, which came online Wednesday,
produces enough power to meet 12.5 percent of its manufacturing
plant's electricity during full production and 100 percent
during non-production periods.
VW said the plant employs more than 3,000 people and
manufactures the Volkswagen Passat sedan.
VW will consume 100 percent of the electricity generated at
the solar park.
Tennessee-based Solar power company Silicon Ranch owns the
solar park and is selling the electricity to Volkswagen under a
20-year power purchase agreement.
Phoenix Solar Inc, the U.S. unit of German solar company
Phoenix Solar AG, built the project for Silicon Ranch.