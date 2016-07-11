UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 11 South Korea's environment ministry said on Monday it will hold a hearing on July 22 to decide whether to cancel the certification of 32 Volkswagen group models, after the firm admitted to using software to falsify pollution tests on some diesel cars.
The ministry said the decision will be made in late July after the hearing. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources