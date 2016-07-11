(Corrects in seventh paragraph to show prosecutors, not the court, arrested the executive)

SEOUL, July 11 South Korea's environment ministry said on Monday it will decide later this month whether to cancel the certification of 32 vehicle models made by Volkswagen group after the firm admitted to using software to falsify some pollution tests

If the ministry decides to nullify the certification of the affected models from Volkswagen, Audi and Bentley, they will be suspended from sale in the country, the ministry said in a statement.

Twenty-seven of the 32 models are currently offered in South Korea, the ministry said.

Volkswagen alone saw its South Korean sales slump 33 percent to 12,463 vehicles in the first half of this year from a year earlier, after the firm in September admitted to using software to falsify emissions tests on some diesel cars, spurring legal action in the United States, Germany, South Korea and elsewhere.

A Volkswagen Korea spokeswoman declined to comment.

The ministry will hold a hearing on July 22, with a decision expected after that.

Prosecutors last month arrested a Volkswagen AG local executive as part of the widening probe.

About 4,400 Korean consumers also have filed a class action lawsuit against Volkswagen and sister marque Audi demanding compensation. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)