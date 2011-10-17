FRANKFURT Oct 17 German prosecutors charged three former employees of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and two current managers at Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) for bribery related to sponsorship of a soccer club, the Stuttgart public prosecutors office said on Monday.

It said none of the five had confessed. As is customary in Germany, it did not name the people, saying only that their ages range from 48 to 67 years.

In exchange for Deutsche Telekom continuing a 16 million euro ($22 million) deal to sponsor VW-owned club VfL Wolfsburg, the VW employees are suspected of having promised Telekom contracts worth 345 million euros ($478 million), the prosecutors office said.

The deal fell through in the end because Deutsche Telekom decided to end its sponsorship.

The alleged bribery was first discovered in an internal probe at Deutsche Telekom. A spokesman for the company said Deutsche Telekom had passed on the results of the probe to the authorities at the end of 2010.

A spokesman for Volkswagen said Europe's biggest carmaker was interested in the case being fully cleared up. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)