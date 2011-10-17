By Peter Maushagen
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Oct 17 German prosecutors charged
three former employees of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) and two
current managers at Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) for bribery related
to sponsorship of a soccer club, the Stuttgart public
prosecutors office said on Monday.
It said none of the five had confessed. As is customary in
Germany, it did not name the people, saying only that their ages
range from 48 to 67 years.
In exchange for Deutsche Telekom continuing a 16 million
euro ($22 million) deal to sponsor VW-owned club VfL Wolfsburg,
the VW employees are suspected of having promised Telekom
contracts worth 345 million euros ($478 million), the
prosecutors office said.
The deal fell through in the end because Deutsche Telekom
decided to end its sponsorship.
The alleged bribery was first discovered in an internal
probe at Deutsche Telekom. A spokesman for the company said
Deutsche Telekom had passed on the results of the probe to the
authorities at the end of 2010.
A spokesman for Volkswagen said Europe's biggest carmaker
was interested in the case being fully cleared up.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
(Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)