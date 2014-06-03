FRANKFURT, June 3 Volkswagen will likely issue new preference shares at 191 euros ($260) each in a transaction aimed at raising 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion), a person familiar with the matter said.

"The latest price guidance given to investors was 191 euros a share, books are closed," the person said late on Tuesday.

Volkswagen earlier on Tuesday announced it would place preference shares in an accelerated book building with institutional investors.

The issue will help pay for VW's 6.7 billion euro takeover offer to shareholders of Swedish truckmaker Scania, VW said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Philipp Halstrick)