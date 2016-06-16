WOLFSBURG, Germany, June 16 Volkswagen needs investments in the double-digit billions of euros to transform its core business by 2025, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Matthias Mueller told reporters Europe's biggest carmaker must significantly improve its operations to finance the transformation into a company focused on electrification and new mobility services. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)