FRANKFURT Aug 19 Volkswagen is planning further acquisitions in the market for new transportation technologies and services, a top manager at the carmaker said, as it pushes a strategic shift in the wake of its emissions scandal.

"Yes, there are further opportunities" for purchases, Volkswagen (VW) digital chief Johann Jungwirth said in an interview published on Friday. "We have quite a few things in the pipeline," he said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)