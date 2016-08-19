BRIEF-Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P. reports 6.94 percent passive stake in Stellar Acquisition III Inc as of Dec 31, 2016
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.
FRANKFURT Aug 19 Volkswagen is planning further acquisitions in the market for new transportation technologies and services, a top manager at the carmaker said, as it pushes a strategic shift in the wake of its emissions scandal.
"Yes, there are further opportunities" for purchases, Volkswagen (VW) digital chief Johann Jungwirth said in an interview published on Friday. "We have quite a few things in the pipeline," he said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 The state of Washington will challenge U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from some Muslim-majority states in federal court, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Monday.
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.