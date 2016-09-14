UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, Sept 14 Volkswagen expects to reach an agreement with labour leaders on cost savings, jobs and product strategy at the core namesake brand in coming weeks, brand chief Herbert Diess said.
VW brand executives and labour leaders started talks in June on the future of German factories as well as strategy at VW's largest division as the manufacturer struggles to recover from its emissions scandal.
Europe's largest automaker is under pressure to make cuts at high-cost operations in Germany to fund a transformation with greater investment in electric cars and mobility services while grappling with billions of costs for its emissions scandal. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources