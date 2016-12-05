LONDON Dec 5 Volkswagen launched a
new digital business division on Monday to take on services such
as Uber, shifting its focus beyond selling cars to
catering for customers who prefer to pay for use rather than own
a vehicle.
VW will offer on-demand shuttle services next year through
the new division, to be called MOIA. That takes Europe's largest
carmaker deeper into digital mobility services after investing
in ride-hailing business Gett earlier this year.
"Mid and long-term MOIA will create the kinds of services
that will meet the needs of urban citizens," Ole Harms, head of
the new division said on Monday.
VW, seeking to recover from its diesel emissions scandal,
expects to earn a substantial share of revenues by 2025 from the
new services business as it revamps its core brand while
investing billions of euros in electric vehicles, ride-hailing
and self-driving cars.
The business prospects are huge, consultants A.T. Kearney
said in a study published in October. The global market for
self-driving vehicles and related services may surge to $282
billion by 2030 from $51 billion in 2020, the firm said.
VW has been slow to embrace electric cars and has long
ignored alternatives to ownership, while German rivals Daimler
and BMW have for years been running their
own car-sharing operations.
BMW plans to test self-driving cars in Munich as a way to
advance a new ride-hailing business model without needing
drivers, the company said on Monday.
VW made it clear it wants to make up for lost time as it
used a London startup conference to launch MOIA.
"Even though not everyone will still own a car in future,
MOIA can help make everyone a customer of our company in some
way or another," Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said.
Mueller said last month that Volkswagen has been in talks
with Uber on potential cooperation but the carmaker would not
settle for the role as a mere supplier.
The German company wants to become a leader in the new
services in Europe over the next 1-2 years, Harms told reporters
late on Sunday, adding that Berlin-based MOIA's workforce will
quadruple to 200 staff next year.
"We want to bring our services to the market at scale,"
Harms said, citing Europe, the United States, China as key
markets.
But rivals including Toyota and General Motors
have also taken stakes in mobility companies as carmakers
and technology firms such as Google and Apple
vie to serve consumers in the vast digital market.
