WOLFSBURG, Germany Nov 22 Volkswagen's core brand has a goal of returning to the top of volume carmakers by 2020, with adequate margins, VW brand chief executive Herbert Diess said.

"The new strategy TRANSFORM 2025+ is the foundation for our path to the future," Diess said in a staff newsletter called "inside" and distributed at Volkswagen (VW) headquarters on Tuesday.

Diess is due to unveil the details of the new TRANSFORM 2025+ strategy at a news conference at 0900 GMT.