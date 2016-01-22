Jan 21 A U.S. federal court has appointed
Elizabeth Cabraser as plaintiffs' lead counsel to conduct and
coordinate the multi-district litigation over civil lawsuits
filed against Volkswagen AG, according to a court
filing on Thursday.
Cabraser would also lead the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee
(PSC) to hear cases pertaining to Volkswagen's usage of software
to evade emissions limits, the U.S. District Court for the
Northern District Of California said.
Earlier in December, Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of
Justice had both urged the U.S. Judicial Panel on multi-district
litigation to send the cases to Detroit, but were ultimately
assigned the Northern District of California in San Francisco,
where the first Volkswagen case in the country was filed.
The court said it has appointed 21 attorneys to the PSC in
addition to Cabraser for speedy resolution and has also
appointed Van Eaton as the government coordinating counsel.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)