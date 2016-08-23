HAMBURG Aug 23 Volkswagen and two of its auto parts suppliers are nearing agreement in a contract dispute, a person familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Talks are on the home stretch," the person said.

VW and two Prevent DEV group suppliers held talks overnight to resolve a contract dispute that threatens to cost the carmaker thousands of vehicles in lost output this week and is seen affecting automotive suppliers.

VW and Prevent declined to comment on the progress of talks. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)