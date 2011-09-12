TOKYO, Sept 12 Suzuki Motor said on Monday it has not violated a partnership agreement with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) after the German carmaker said the Japanese company had breached a contract by agreeing to buy diesel engines from Italian group Fiat .

"We can affirm that we have not breached the contract," Suzuki spokesman Hideki Taguchi said.

Relations between Suzuki and Volkswagen have deteriorated since the two entered a partnership in 2009 that saw the German company buy a 19.9 percent stake in Suzuki. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Klamann)