* Says deal to source engines from Fiat violated partnership
* Gives Suzuki deadline of several weeks to remedy
infringement
* VW spokeswoman - do not want to reduce or sell Suzuki
stake
(Adds background)
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, Sept 11 German carmaker Volkswagen
(VOWG_p.DE) said Japanese partner Suzuki had violated
their near two-year old partnership and gave it weeks time to
fix the situation, marking a new low in relations between the
two.
VW said on Sunday a deal by Suzuki to source diesel engines
from Italian group Fiat was a contractual breach.
"Suzuki has now been given a period of several weeks to
remedy the infringement. Volkswagen considers this step
regrettable, but necessary, and has offered to discuss the
matter with Suzuki," it said.
A VW spokeswoman said this "does not mean the end of the
partnership" and it was still very much interested in continuing
the alliance. "We will have to see now how Suzuki reacts and
then we will discuss the next steps to be taken."
VW did not intend to either sell or reduce its 19.9 percent
stake in Suzuki it bought in December 2009 for 1.7 billion euros
($2.3 billion) as part of a strategic partnership with the maker
of the Jimmy and Grand Vitara, the spokeswoman said.
Suzuki stuck with long-time engine partner Fiat late in June
when picking it to supply its Hungarian-built SX4 crossover with
a 1.6 litre diesel engine.
Suzuki has been buying 2.0-litre diesel engines from Fiat
Powertrain Technologies since 2006 for the SX4, manufactured in
Esztergom together with the Fiat Sedici, which shares the same
underpinnings.
VW CLAIMS INFLUENCE
Billed as a partnership of equals, VW hoped its Suzuki deal
would address, in one fell swoop, its two biggest weaknesses --
gaining a foothold in India and in the market for cars with a
maximum 1 litre engine.
In return, Suzuki would receive access to technology it
could not afford to develop on its own.
A year and a half later, the partners have no joint projects
and relations have headed south. Suzuki executives saying there
was a "need to return to the starting point, including the
ownership ratio".
Suzuki chief executive Osamu Suzuki first signalled his
unhappiness over the deal in a July 1 blog in Japan's leading
business daily, Nikkei.
Later, Suzuki was angry VW had classified it as an associate
to be carried at equity -- an accounting term typically reserved
for holdings of at least 20 percent where VW can "significantly
influence financial and operating policy decisions".
"It is there, in written form, and it is being explained
this way to their shareholders. This came as a complete shock,
and we struggle to see how they are influencing us in any way,"
executive vice president Yasuhito Harayama, in charge of
relations with VW, told reporters in July.
($1 = 0.729 euro)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)