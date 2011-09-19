* Suzuki CEO won't want to sell stake to VW - analyst
* Hostile takeover by VW is unlikely - analyst
By Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 A full takeover of Suzuki
Motor by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is seen as unlikely
after the Japanese company sought a divorce from a two-year
partnership with Europe's biggest automaker that was marred by
disagreements.
German magazine Der Spiegel cited an unnamed senior manager
at VW as saying he did not rule out a full takeover of Suzuki,
shortly after two months of squabbling between the two companies
came to a head.
"First of all, (Suzuki chairman and CEO) Osamu Suzuki would
not want to sell. VW simply won't be able to take over all of
Suzuki against his will," Commerzbank analyst Daniel
Schwarz said.
Suzuki said last week it wanted to end its two-year alliance
after the German carmaker accused it of violating the pact by
agreeing a diesel engine supply deal with Italy's Fiat .
CEO Suzuki offered to buy Volkswagen's 19.9 percent stake in
his company with cash on hand, but VW said it was happy with its
investment and had no intention of selling.
Spiegel said that once the alliance had formally ended, VW
would no longer need Suzuki's approval to raise its stake in the
Japanese company, but analysts were sceptical.
"I think it is rather unlikely that Volkswagen will go for a
hostile takeover of Suzuki," Macquarie Research analyst
Christian Breitsprecher said.
The Volkswagen-Suzuki alliance was billed as a partnership
of equals when it was formed in 2009 to bolster VW's presence in
India for small cars, and give Suzuki access to hybrid and
diesel technology it could not afford to develop on its own.
Analysts saw the tie-up as VW's best option to tap the
Indian market, where car sales jumped by 30 percent in the last
fiscal year, but VW last week put on a brave face, saying it
could go it alone on the subcontinent.
Suzuki's move adds to a growing list of failed alliances in
the car industry, the most spectacular of which was Daimler's
(DAIGn.DE) ill-fated tie-up with Chrysler, which it ended four
years ago, swallowing a $30 billion loss.
"Generally speaking, there are very rare instances of auto
alliances being successful unless one side buys a considerable
equity stake in the other," Commerzbank's Schwarz said.
Theoretically, it would make sense for VW to increase its
stake in Suzuki, he said, but after relations between the two
companies soured that possibility is dim at best.
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)