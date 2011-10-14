FRANKFURT Oct 14 Volkswagen VOWG_p.de said it might take legal action against Suzuki Motor in the spat over their partnership.

"We keep our legal options open and will decide over further steps once we've examined them," the German carmaker said in a statement.

Suzuki Motor Corp earlier accused Volkswagen of breaching a partnership pact by withholding hybrid technology it promised to share.

Suzuki served VW with a notice of breach of contract, demanding the German company give it access to key technologies within weeks. Unless it does so, Suzuki's biggest shareholder must sell back its stake and quit the alliance, it said on Friday.

VW responded by saying is had always honoured its agreements with the Japanese partner.

"We very much regret (Suzuki's) step. We can in no way understand it and see Suzuki's claims as unfounded," a VW spokesman told Reuters in a written statement (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)