UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN/HAMBURG, June 5 Volkswagen and Suzuki Motor Corp are a step closer to resolving a long-running dispute over their failed partnership after a London-based court of arbitration wrapped up witness hearings, paving the way for a verdict by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Suzuki filed for international arbitration in November 2011 after VW repeatedly refused to sell back a 19.9 percent stake in the Japanese carmaker that it acquired in January 2010. VW paid roughly 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for the stake.
The London-based arbitration court is expected to issue a ruling before the end of 2014 after witness examination concluded two sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.
VW and Suzuki declined comment.
($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Editing by Noah Barkin and Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources