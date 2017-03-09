UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, March 9 Volkswagen has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors to explore cooperation in India, sources close to the matter said, as the German carmaker takes a fresh attempt at conquering low-cost markets.
The MoU will enable both carmakers to deepen exchanges about technology, components and platforms and analyze the synergies that may follow a possible cooperation, one of three company sources said.
VW is discussing with its brands and potential partners ways to expand the product portfolio "with tailor-made solutions" in India, a spokesman said, reciting a previous statement.
"We confirm that we are in talks with VW for a potential alliance but an announcement will be made at an appropriate time," a spokesman for Tata said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz and Aditi Sha; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources