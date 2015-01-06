BERLIN Jan 6 Germany's Volkswagen
has picked Dutch navigation equipment maker TomTom to
furnish its passenger cars with mapping technology, TomTom said
on Tuesday.
TomTom shares jumped 8 percent at the open.
The Dutch company said VW will launch in-dashboard
navigation systems with TomTom maps, starting with the new VW
multimedia system in North America in the second quarter.
The technology will be rolled out across multiple car lines,
TomTom said, including VW's two best-selling U.S. models, Jetta
and Passat.
"We are delighted to announce this agreement with
Volkswagen, strengthening our relationship with one of the
world`s premier car manufacturers, and reinforcing our global
position as a trusted provider of automotive grade maps," said
TomTom Chief Executive Harold Goddijn.
Neither company disclosed details of the size of the
agreement. Spokesmen for TomTom and VW weren't immediately
available to comment.
