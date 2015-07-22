BERLIN, July 22 Volkswagen on Wednesday announced the creation of a supervisory board at its new trucks group, taking another step in its efforts to become a global force in heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

The board of VW's new truck holding company will be chaired by Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and include labour representatives from VW as well as truck divisions MAN SE and Scania. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)