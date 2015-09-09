(Refiled to give full name and title for Andreas Renschler in paragraph 4)

BERLIN, Sept 9 Volkswagen has announced the management line-up at its new trucks group, taking another step towards its goal of becoming a global force in truckmaking.

In May the company revealed plans to realise its long-desired tie-up between its heavy-duty commercial vehicle brands MAN SE and Scania to boost synergies between them.

On Wednesday, VW said a nine-member so-called truck board has been completed and will take up its duties two months after a 12-member supervisory board was set up.

"We will bring the units closer together, intensify the global presence and strengthen our brands," said Andreas Renschler, chief executive of VW's new truck & bus holding company.

Newly-appointed management board members include the chief executives of MAN's Latin America business, its main truck division and Swedish peer Scania, VW said.

Wolfsburg-based VW is currently overhauling its corporate structure to improve its performance in foreign markets and boost profitability.

Meanwhile the automaker has spent billions of euros over the past decade on expanding stakes in MAN and Scania to meet a long-standing goal of competing with truck market leaders Daimler and Volvo.

But VW has yet to reap significant cost savings from the combination. To beef up operations, MAN said in June it would cut 1,800 jobs at its main truck division as part of a broader reshuffle of production in Germany, Austria and Poland.