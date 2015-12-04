(Corrects to show that Corker statement on midsized SUV did not
mention Mexico, paragraph 11)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Dec 4 The United Auto Workers union,
after decades of failed attempts, is expected by Friday night to
have won its first organizing vote at a foreign-owned auto
assembly plant in the U.S. South.
Federal labor officials will announce late Friday the result
of a vote of 164 of the 1,450 hourly workers at a Volkswagen AG
factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
If the UAW wins, and survives an appeal by Volkswagen to the
National Labor Relations Board, the 164 skilled trades workers
will be the first members of UAW Local 42 in Chattanooga to gain
collective bargaining rights.
While the unit of Local 42 of skilled trades workers who
maintain the assembly machinery would be only 11 percent of the
hourly workforce, observers said a victory would be significant
and could serve as a launching pad for the union's efforts to
organize other foreign-owned plants in the South.
"It gives the UAW a significant new tool in trying to
organize the foreign automakers in the South. Symbolically, it's
going to be huge," said Dennis Cuneo, a former automotive
executive who has engaged the UAW in past organizing campaigns.
Gary Casteel, UAW secretary-treasurer and head of the
union's organizing efforts, downplayed the significance of the
vote and its influence on the UAW's attempts to organize workers
at Southern plants including those owned by Nissan Motor Co
and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz.
"To the overall grand plan of the UAW it's probably not
monumental, but to those workers, it's a big deal," Casteel said
in an interview Friday.
Casteel, and UAW Local 42 President Mike Cantrell, in a
separate interview on Thursday, said the two-day vote in
Chattanooga ending Friday evening was a result of the
"frustration" of skilled trades workers there of not having
collective bargaining for wages and benefits.
"Every case has to be built on the circumstances" at each
plant, Casteel said. "We are not filing on Nissan or Mercedes
tomorrow, but if our evaluation proved that there was a unit
that was ready and strong enough to have an election, certainly
we would explore it."
The union narrowly lost a February 2014 ballot in which all
of the Chattanooga plant's hourly workers were eligible to vote.
During that vote, Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker, whose
hometown is Chattanooga, said, "I've had conversations today and
based on those am assured that should the workers vote against
the UAW, Volkswagen will announce in the coming weeks that it
will manufacture its new mid-size SUV here in Chattanooga."
The UAW's current president, Dennis Williams, and its
president in 2014, Bob King, said Corker's comment as well as
"interference" from anti-union groups including one led by small
government advocate Grover Norquist, tainted the election.
Since then, VW has announced to build the midsized SUV at
Chattanooga, and it plans to gradually add as many as 2,000
plant workers for production that will ramp up from its December
2016 start.
Casteel said the UAW maintains a narrow majority of support
among VW Chattanooga hourly workers, but it is not pursuing a
vote by all hourly workers because of concern of "facing the
same outside pressure that we faced last time."
VW officials have publicly declined to say that its
relationship with the UAW has soured since 2014 when it was
clearly the most open to the union among foreign automakers in
the South. It has appealed the decision by an NLRB regional
official to allow election in Chattanooga only because it wants
all of the plant's hourly workforce included in any labor
representation vote.
Plus, VW said that the timing of the vote was bad,
considering its ongoing scandal over diesel
emissions.
Casteel and Cantrell pointed out that the UAW filed for the
vote in August, more than a month before VW's emissions scandal
came to light in mid-September.
The UAW has used its relationship with the German union IG
Metall as a way to get into the Chattanooga plant. IG Metall
represents VW workers and is influential in corporate decisions
due to its membership on VW corporate governing boards.
Since the February 2014 vote, VW has established worker
representation groups that include UAW members as well as
members of an anti-UAW group. Both groups have access to plant
managers to discuss work issues but not wage or benefit issues.
The UAW has more access to plant managers than the anti-UAW
group called American Council of Employees because
it has proven to have a great measure of support.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernard Orr)