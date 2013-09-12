FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Volkswagen's
factory at Chattanooga, Tennessee, is close to becoming the
first U.S. car assembly plant run by a foreign company to have
its workers officially represented by the United Auto Workers
(UAW) union, a German paper reported.
"Yes, we have a majority," UAW boss Bob King was quoted
saying by business daily Handelsblatt in a preview of an article
to be published on Friday.
More than 50 percent of the employees at the plant, which
according to VW figures numbered 2,415, had signed union cards
and registered as future union members, the paper said.
Volkswagen declined to comment, but its human resources
director defended the union's attempts to organise at
Chattanooga.
"I find it very depressing how deeply divided the country is
on the issue of labour unions," Horst Neumann told Reuters late
on Wednesday following a panel discussion with German auto
industry executives and senior labour leaders from the IG Metall
union.
"Had they been here to listen to the roundtable discussion
they would have seen that we work together - it's a model for
success," said Neumann, a member of IG Metall who joined the
board of Europe's largest carmaker in December 2005.