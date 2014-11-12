BERLIN Nov 12 Volkswagen's U.S. division said on Wednesday it had agreed steps to allow for union representation at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the United Auto Workers has faced challenges organising labour.

The UAW lost a key vote in February to represent about 1,500 workers at VW's only U.S. plant but it still claims it has the backing of a majority of employees.

If the UAW succeeds, this will be the first foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the U.S. South where it has bargaining rights. The Chattanooga plant is the only major factory in VW's global network of over 100 facilities that lacks representation on the global works council.

"We recognize and accept that many of our employees are interested in external representation and we are putting this policy in place," Sebastian Patta, the plant's human resources chief, said in an emailed statement.

"VW has a long tradition of positive employee engagement at our plants around the world and we welcome this in our company," he said.

The UAW hopes that success in Chattanooga will convince workers at other non-union plants to join, for instance a Daimler factory in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The union's membership has fallen about 40 percent in the past decade.

"We assume that the company will soon examine the number of members of (the UAW's Chattanooga branch) Local 42 and then start the cooperation with UAW," Frank Patta, general secretary of VW's global works council, said in a separate statement.

"This is a good day for the American colleagues and the union movement in Chattanooga," he said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Michael Urquhart)