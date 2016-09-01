DETROIT, Sept 1 Volkswagen AG said on Thursday it has filed an appeal of a federal labor board decision on its dispute with the United Auto Workers union in Tennessee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

The National Labor Relations board on Aug. 26 sided with the UAW in the union's effort to get VW to negotiate wages and benefits for a portion of workers at a VW plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)