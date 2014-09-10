FRANKFURT, Sept 10 Volkswagen AG's
global works council is backing renewed efforts by the United
Auto Workers in the United States to represent workers at the
German carmaker's Tennessee plant.
In a statement on Wednesday, Germany's IG Metall union,
global union umbrella group IndustriALL and other international
VW labour representatives sided with the UAW, which may be
facing competition from a rival workers' group.
Frank Patta, general secretary of Volkswagen's global works
council, said the UAW was best placed to establish the
"time-proven practice of co-determination at Volkswagen".
The UAW lost an organising vote in February at the
Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, but it said last month it had
nearly enough members in its newly formed local for the
automaker to recognize it as exclusive bargaining agent for the
plant.
But some employees at the Chattanooga plant last month tried
to form a rival union called American Council of Employees as a
counter to the UAW's local.
Mike Burton, who helped anti-UAW workers defeat the UAW's
effort to represent VW Chattanooga hourly workers six months
earlier, said at the time he hoped the new union would force VW
to hold another vote to determine which one is favored by hourly
employees.
VW has often said it wants to have Chattanooga
representation on its global works council. Works council
representation is in place at every major VW plant in the world
except Chattanooga. In order for the Chattanooga workers to have
works council representation, they must first be represented by
a U.S. union, most labour law experts say.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Susan Thomas)