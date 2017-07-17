FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Volkswagen considers options for transmissions maker Renk - sources
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 17, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a day ago

Volkswagen considers options for transmissions maker Renk - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is considering options for transmissions maker Renk as Europe's largest carmaker streamlines operations to help fund a strategic overhaul following its emissions scandal, people close to the matter said.

The company is working with Citi on deciding on the future of the asset, which may result in a sale of the maker of transmissions and bearings which are used from ships to wind turbines, they said.

If a formal decision to sell the company is taken an auction could be kicked off as early as autumn and the firm could be valued at 600-800 million euros ($687-$916 million) in a potential deal, they added.

Volkswagen and Citi declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8734 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.