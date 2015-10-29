BRIEF-Tembec announces four-year $136 mln capital investment program in Québec facilities
* Announced today four-year $136 million capital investment program in its Québec facilities
BERLIN Oct 29 Volkswagen will stand by its plans to invest $900 million at its U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee to build a new midsize sport-utility vehicle, it said on Thursday.
VW announced the plans last year together with steps to create an extra 2,000 jobs in the U.S. to boost business in the world's second largest auto market where its rigging of emissions tests became public last month.
Sources told Reuters this week that VW has shelved a planned overhaul of the management of its North American business and will not address its strategy there until it has reached legal agreements over the cheating of emissions tests. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Announced today four-year $136 million capital investment program in its Québec facilities
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and after TransCanada Corp said the U.S. Department of State issued a presidential permit for the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.