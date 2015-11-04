(Adds number of vehicles recalled in United States and Canada,
models involved)
Nov 4 Volkswagen AG said it notified
its dealers and regulators in the United States and Canada that
it would recall certain vehicles with 1.8T and 2.0L gasoline
engines in December.
The recall is due to the suspicion that the camshaft lobe
might shear off, reducing engine and brake power, the company
told its dealers on Tuesday after notifying the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Transport Canada.
Volkswagen told NHTSA that it would recall about 92,000
vehicles, which are some 2015 and 2016 models of Jetta, Passat,
Golf and Beetle, in the United States.
A Volkswagen spokesman said another 17,000 of the vehicles
would be recalled in Canada.
The German carmaker said that customers with vehicles
affected by this recall could get them inspected.
The company also told its U.S. and Canadian dealers not to
sell any vehicles currently in inventory that are found to have
the defect after an inspection.
Volkswagen recalled 58,881 luxury Porsche cars
globally last week for possible leaks in the low-pressure fuel
line inside the engine compartment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Lisa Von Ahn)