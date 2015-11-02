FRANKFURT Nov 2 Volkswagen AG said
on Monday it had installed no software on its 3-litre V6 diesel
motors to improperly change emissions values and that it was
cooperating fully with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Earlier, U.S. environmental regulators said Volkswagen had
installed emissions-control cheating devices in diesel luxury
vehicles in model years 2014 through 2016, pulling the car
maker's luxury brands, Porsche and Audi, deeper into the
emissions cheating scandal that has engulfed the brand.
Among the diesel models officials named as being in
violation of U.S. laws are the Porsche Cayenne sport utility
vehicle and five Audi models, including the A6 sedan and the Q5
SUV.
