(Adds Volkswagen comment)
By Bernie Woodall
Oct 23 The United Auto Workers filed on Friday
for an election by 165 skilled trades workers at the Volkswagen
AG auto plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the labor
union said.
The filing for the election was made with the National Labor
Relations Board. Federal law allows a portion of a work location
to be represented by a union, the UAW said.
No date has been set for another election, a UAW spokesman
said. The union lost an election to represent all 1,500 hourly
production workers at the plant in February 2014.
A Volkswagen spokesman acknowledged the filing and said the
company was pleased with its current involvement with the union
as well as the workers affiliated with the anti-UAW American
Council of Employees.
Gary Casteel, UAW secretary-treasurer and head of the
union's effort to organize non-union auto plants, said VW's
current form of recognition that allows union access to
management on plant issues was short of the right that the union
desires to collectively bargain for workers.
"Volkswagen's policy in Chattanooga was a gesture and our
local union has engaged accordingly," said Casteel. "At the end
of the day, the policy cannot be a substitute for meaningful
employee representation and co-determination with management."
The Chattanooga plant is viewed by the UAW as its best
chance to organize a foreign-owned plant in the southern United
States. German, Japanese and South Korean companies have plants
in the region where most states are so-called "right-to-work,"
where union membership cannot be a requirement of employment.
Volkswagen, which has a history of worker recognition
through German-styled works councils that include blue- and
white-collar employees at its plants around the world, has been
the least hostile foreign automaker to the union.
The UAW is in talks for a new four-year contract with
General Motors Co after the union's Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV membership ratified a new deal
for 40,000 U.S. union workers.
Labor analysts have said that pay and benefits for union
workers at the Detroit Three automakers influence labor costs
for non-union southern U.S. plants of Volkswagen, Toyota Motor
Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Daimler AG
and Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors.
Regarding pay, labor analyst Arthur Schwartz said the
non-union plants, "don't want to get too far out of whack
because that would invite the UAW in. Georgetown in Kentucky
(where Toyota has a large plant) has basically tried to keep
pace and so far it's worked."
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Leslie
Adler, Toni Reinhold)